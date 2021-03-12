Swedish Crown Princess tests Covid positive

By IANS|   Published: 12th March 2021 1:01 pm IST

Stockholm, March 12 : Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and her spouse Prince Daniel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, it was announced.

The royal couple isolated themselves on Wednesday following cold symptoms, the Royal court’s information manager Margareta Thorgren told local media on Thursday.

“They both show milder flu-like symptoms but feel good under the circumstances,” Xinhua news agency quoted Thorgren as further saying.

The couple’s children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar were also quarantined at home.

As Crown princess, Victoria, 43, is next in the line of succession to the Swedish throne currently held by her father, King Karl XVI Gustaf.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 12th March 2021 1:01 pm IST
Back to top button