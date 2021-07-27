Mahabubabad collector’s unique initiative to celebrate birth of girl child

Hyderabad: To end negative feelings on the birth of a girl child, the collector of Mahabubabad district Abhilasha Abhimanyu launched a unique initiative.

The collector has decided to present a gift of sweets to the newborn baby girls’ parents to cheer them up.

The collector’s initiative is to create awareness in society for respecting girls and women. “Even today some families consider a baby girl’s birth as a misfortune while the fact is that both – girl or boy – are the gift of God,” the Collector said.

The new initiative is an effort to make people celebrate the occasion of a girl’s birth and change society’s attitude towards girls.

“The couple and their family members will be counselled prior to the delivery to make them aware of girls’ importance in society,” Ms. Abhimanyu said.

Better facilities are being provided in District primary health centres to encourage deliveries.