Swiggy commits to increase deployment of EVs by 2025

New Delhi: Swiggy on Thursday announced the commencement of trials that will increase the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) in its delivery fleet, enabling the food aggregator operate more sustainably and go pollution-free.

Swiggy has signed an agreement with Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) to build an EV ecosystem and battery-swapping stations for its delivery partners across the country.

The trials are aimed towards Swiggy’s commitment to cover deliveries spanning 8 lakh kilometers everyday through EVs by 2025.

Making deliveries through EVs is expected to lower the running cost of vehicles by up to 40 per cent, leading to higher earnings for Swiggy’s delivery partners. It’s partners travel an average of 80-100kms daily.

“As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable,” said Swiggy CEO, Sriharsha Majety, in a statement.

“Transitioning to EVs is an important step in this direction. It will have a positive impact not only on the environment but also empower our delivery partners to earn more,” he added.

In addition, Swiggy has also partnered with e-cycle manufacturer Hero Lectro, and Fast despatch logistics, a last mile delivery player in the UK, to enable end-to-end delivery of Swiggy orders through cargo e-cycles.

The trials are currently running in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

The e-bikes are specifically designed for last mile deliveries and can travel at a maximum speed of 25 kmph with a range of 70-75 kms per chargemaking them ideal for short-distance deliveries.

Besides being pollution-free, the e-cycles do not need immediate swapping or recharging when the battery runs out. They can be charged on regular plug points or continue running on pedal power.

In the last two years, Swiggy has explored various models to determine what would make EV adoption easier and more profitable for its delivery partners.

“The Indian industry must continue to work towards driving the adoption of EVs as a part of the nation’s overall efforts to transition to sustainable and environment-friendly mobility. Swiggy’s commitment in this direction is a welcomed development. I urge other industry players to factor EVs in their business and operating models for a sustainable future.” said Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog, while commenting on the initiative.