Swiggy delivery boy job in Hyderabad: Know details of vacancies

Hyderabad: Any person who holds SSC qualification can apply for the Swiggy delivery boy job in Hyderabad. Selected candidates can earn between 25000 and 30000 per month depending on the number of deliveries they complete.

Eligibility for Swiggy delivery boy job in Hyderabad

Apart from SSC qualification, candidates must have diving license and bike to be eligible for the Swiggy delivery boy job.

For more details, interested and eligible persons can dial 8247722841.

They can also send e-mail to venkatsurpanga@gmail.com

About Swiggy

It is one of the online food ordering and delivery platforms. It was founded in 2014.

Headquarter of Swiggy is located in Bangalore. It also operates in many cities of the country. Apart from food delivery, the company also delivers general product under the name Swiggy Stores.

Recently, Swiggy Go was started for instant pickup and drop service.

Founders of the company are Nandan Reddy, Sriharsha Majety and Rahul Jaimini. Other key persons are Sriharsha Majety (CEO), Vivek Sunder (COO) and Rahul Bothra (CFO).