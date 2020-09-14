Swiggy delivery boys to go on indefinite strike in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Swiggy delivery executives are going to boycott work from Tuesday in the city, Delivery boys to protest against the food delivery company’s decision to slash incentives, which gives them less money per delivery.

The delivery executives allege that the new incentive structure would hurt their earnings. Swiggy, which earlier used to pay Rs 35 per delivery to its employees, will now pay Rs 15 for each delivery respectively.

Speaking to siasat.com, Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary, Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers (IFABT) said, “Swiggy has introduced batch order, which means that in a single trip delivery executive has to deliver more than one order. However, in the second order the delivery executives are paid as low as Rs. 10 per delivery whereas the company collects Rs. 35 from the customer.”

Due to the increase in fuel prices the delivery executives of Swiggy are demanding that at least the executives should get Rs 25 per km.

Further, Shaik Salauddin said, “Even the government on other hand is increasing the fuel price repeatedly. Even in this situation of rise in virus cases and petrol prices Swiggy has reduced our earning structure. Even though we are delivering food to the customers we are unable to take food to our own homes and families. Therefore, delivery executives are forced to go on indefinite strike. We will continue the strike until our demands are met.

The delivery executives have asked transport authorities to intervene in this matter and restore the previous payout structure.

Swiggy stated in its statement that the food delivery start-up, however, has denied the allegations. “Reports suggesting that delivery partners in Hyderabad make Rs. 15 per order are completely untrue,” it said, when approached for its comment on the strike threat.



“Most delivery partners in the city make over Rs. 45 per order, with the highest performing partners making over Rs. 75 per order. This Rs. 15 is only one of the many components of the service fee. Naturally, no active delivery partners in Hyderabad have made only Rs. 15 per order in the last four weeks,” it claimed.



“It is important to note that the service fee per order is based on multiple factors to adequately compensate our partners, including distance travelled, waiting time, customer experience, shift completion and incentives,” it argued.