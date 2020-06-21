Swiggy revises delivery rates

Hyderabad: As the corona cases in Hyderabad increase along with the fuel prices, Swiggy has revised their strategy to reduce their order payment and incentive structure for its essential delivery workers.

This had hit the delivery workers hard who are unable to meet their basic expenses and pay their house rent. While there has been a decreased on one side, there is increase in fuel price which increase per kilometer cost for the delivery workers on the other side the company is reducing per delivery earning and incentive.

The change meant reduction in their earning from 500 to 600 rupees per day to less than 200 to 300 after working for more than 12 hours. The delivery workers are already under huge financial stress since last the three months because of lockdown. Plus, the company is being insensitive to their needs.

While there was a different slab for orders of more than Rs. six per kilometer like Rs. 12, 15 or 18 depending on the distance. Now that has been removed to keep uniform rate of Rs.6 per kilometer.



Moreover there are strict conditions to be eligible for the incentive like the earnings has to be done in the shift timings only but with the reduced orders, it is difficult to reach incentive target in beyond shift timings. Delivery workers in different parts of Hyderabad are on strike since Saturday and they plan to continue it further.

Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary of the Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers, demands that Swiggy roll back the new payment and incentive structure to revive the old payment and incentive structure.

