Swine Flu virus raises its ugly head yet again in India

New Delhi: Swine Flu (H1N1) is a deadly viral respiratory illness that includes symptoms like fever, cough, and headache.

The first confirmed case of H1N1 in India was documented in May 2019. The outbreak resulted in a vast number of morbidity and mortality.

Swine Flu has spread again across India and claimed victims in places like Hyderabad, Shimla, and Bangalore.

As many as 11 patients, nine in Shimla, one in Kangra and Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh each have been tested positive for H1N1, said Dr. Sonam Negi, State Disease Surveillance officer.

The two swine flu patients were admitted to the isolation ward of the Indira Gandhi Medical College, said a senior consultant of the hospital

Another patient who was tested positive is from Warangal, about 100 km from Hyderabad. A 24-year-old pregnant woman had been rushed to Gandhi hospital in Hyderabad. The woman is identified as Shainaz of Karimnagar district.

Further, there were two cases of Swine Flu reported positive in Bangalore in a German based company SAP. The company has decided to sanitize the premises and has asked employees to work from home from February 20 to 28.

Swine Flu is a viral disease that annually hits India during winter season. In the year 2014-15, 31,000 people were tested positive for swine flu and it took over 2000 lives.

According to World Health Organization, higher fatality rates among healthy young adults and viral pneumonia have been reported across India.

Intern Anhaar Majid