Sworn-in as Delhi CM, Kejriwal sings ‘Hum honge kaamyaab’

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has been sworn in as the third-time Chief Minister of Delhi on Sunday.

In his maiden speech addressing a huge crowd gathered at Delhi’s historic Ram Leela ground, Kejriwal said people of Delhi have given birth to a new brand of electoral politics –“the politics of development.”

“Delhiites, you have given birth to a new brand of politics — the politics of performance, of setting up schools, healthcare facilities, providing water, power, and women’s security.”

Everyone’s CM

After taking the oath, Kejriwal says, “I have never stopped anyone’s work based on which party they belong to. I invited PM Modi but he could not come but I wish for his blessings to fulfill my dreams of making Delhi the best State.”

“From today, I am everyone’s Chief Minister, including the supporters of BJP and the Congress.”

Hum honge kaamyaab…

Following the conclusion of his speech, Kejriwal sings ‘Hum honge kaamyaab’ as the audience echoed.

#WATCH Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sings 'Hum honge kaamyaab', at his swearing-in ceremony pic.twitter.com/hwXi8FUW46 — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

Kejriwal also extended an olive branch to the Centre, indicating his eagerness to work with the BJP-led government for Delhi’s development.

Kejriwal’s speech also hinted at his national ambitions. He said, “When every Indian gets security, health, education and employment only then will the Tricolour flutter proudly.”

Delhi ke Nirmata

When Kejriwal took oath along with his six ministers, sharing the stage with them were 50 common people, who were designated as “Delhi ke Nirmata” by the party.

The first of its kind initiative, Delhi ke Nirmata (Builders of Delhi) includes a list of safai karamcharis, students, teachers, doctors and bus marshals,.

Of the list of the special guests, 24 were from the field of Education, health, NGOs, social welfare and transport. These include: Manu Gulati — A mentor teacher with several awards, including the Martha Farrell Award, 2019 for women empowerment and a recipient of the National Teachers Award, 2018 by MHRD.

Baby “Mufflerman”

Delhi resident Avyaan Tomar hogged the limelight by wearing attire similar to that of Delhi Chief Minister arrived ahead of Kejriwal’s and his Cabinet’s oath-taking ceremony.

'Little Mufflerman', the boy dressed as Arvind Kejriwal whose images went viral on counting day(Feb 11), also present at the oath-taking ceremony. He was officially invited by AAP pic.twitter.com/k8E9Q8Um1M — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2020

The AAP and BJP had fought a bitter battle in the run-up to the assembly polls held on February 8.