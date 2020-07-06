Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary celebrated in Kolkata Raj Bhawan

By Nihad Amani Published: July 06, 2020, 1:45 pm IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that the birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee was observed for the first time at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata.

“The birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was observed for the first time at Raj Bhawan,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Calling the occasion as a historic day at Raj Bhawan, he said that it was his privilege to put the portrait of the iconic leader from Bengal at Raj Bhawan for the first time in 2019.

“A befitting tribute to him would be to make West Bengal a state of his dreams,” the Governor said.

