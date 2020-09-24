Sydney to slash restrictions on outdoor dining

Sydney, Sep 24 : As part of a hospitality industry facelift in an effort to recover from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, Australia’s largest city of Sydney will slash restrictions on outdoor dining and 24-hour entertainment, officials revealed on Thursday.

The city officials said they would partner with the New South Wales state government to “cut red tape” and make it easier for businesses to utilize unclaimed spaces such as lanes and footpaths to create outdoor dining precincts, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the vision to turn Sydney into a 24-hour alfresco city had been in place for several years, and that in the aftermath of Covid-19 the city needed it more than ever.

“Over the last decade we have proposed the light rail and helped create a pleasant, people-friendly George Street, we have paved laneways and campaigned for small bars,” Moore said.

“Now by removing fees and red tape and working with businesses to find as many outdoor dining opportunities as possible, we’re supporting Covid-19 recovery while realizing our vision of an alfresco city.”

Sydney’s night-life has been notoriously quiet since the implementation of strict lockdown rules, which remained in place from 2014 until early 2020 with the intention of curbing alcohol-related violence.

While violent incidents in the city centre declined, so too did Sydney’s culture, which was left with nowhere to flourish under a plethora of rules and restrictions.

Covid-19 came as another hit for the hospitality sector, which has been among the most heavily impacted by both the virus and anti-violence regulations.

“Having brunch with friends, a wine after work or grabbing a quick bite and watching the world go by are some of the best moments of urban life,” Moore said.

“We need to allow and encourage businesses to operate outdoors, and we need to support our creative and cultural life to activate and draw people back to our city, safely.”

