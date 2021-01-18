Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Punjab, TN, Baroda storm into quarters

New Delhi, Jan 18 : Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Baroda on Monday advanced to the quarter-finals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy after winning their last league games and topping their respective groups.

While Punjab defeated Tripura by 22 runs in their last Elite Group A game, Baroda beat Gujarat by 12 runs in an Elite Group C game. In a late game, Tamil Nadu defeated Bengal by eight wickets in Elite Group B.

The remaining five quarter-final places will be decided on Tuesday.

Brief scores

Elite Group C at Vadodara

Maharashtra 117/9 in 20 overs (R Gaikwad 33, R Dhawan 3/22, P Jaiswal 2/18) lost to Himachal Pradesh 121/6 in 18.5 overs (R Dhawan 61 not out).

Uttarakhand 167/8 in 20 overs (J Bista 92, K Chandela 25, S Majumdar 3/25) tied with Chhattisgarh 167/9 in 20 overs (V Kushwah 37, AJ Mandal 29). Chhattisgarh won in Super Over.

Baroda 176/4 in 20 overs (V Solanki 59 not out, S Patel 34, A Patel 2/13) beat Gujarat 164/9 in 20 overs (A Patel 36, R Patel 29, B Bhatt 2/28).

Elite Group B at Kolkata

Assam 148/5 in 20 overs (R Parag 42, Rajjakuddin 32) lost to Odisha 154/6 in 19 overs (S Senapati 64, P Das 2/19)

Hyderabad 139/8 in 20 overs (Sandeep 37, V Tiwari 3/25, V Singh 3/36) tied with Jharkhand 139/9 in 20 overs (A Roy 28 not out, AD Goud 4/22). Jharkhand won in Super Over.

Bengal 163/8 in 20 overs (K Ahmed 63 not out, Aparajith 2/20) lost to Tamil Nadu 167/2 in 18 overs (N Jagadeesan 71 not out, D Karthik 47 not out)

Elite Group A at Alur

Uttar Pradesh 132/8 in 20 overs (K Sharma 41, P Dubey 3/15, J Suchith 3/21) lost to Karnataka 136/5 in 19.3 overs (S Gopal 47 not out, D Padikkal 34, K Sharma 2/23)

Punjab 183/3 in 20 overs (Mandeep Singh 99 not out, Gurkeerat Singh 63) beat Tripura 161/4 in 20 overs (Milind Kumar 64 not out, Udiyan Bose 50)

Railways 133/9 in 20 overs (M Devdhar 57, P Singh 42, U Malik 3/24) lost to Jammu and Kashmir 135/3 (S Raina 48, A Samad 39).

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.