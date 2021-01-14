Watch: Kerala’s Mohammed Azharuddeen smashes 37-ball century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mumbai: A 26-year-old Mohammed Azharuddeen of Kerala scored a century off just 37 balls against Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday. In the match, he scored 137 runs off 54 balls and helped Kerala win the match

After Mumbai set a massive target of 197 runs, Kerala’s openers, Robin and Azharuddeen played aggressively from the very beginning. They took the team past 100 runs.

Star of the night – Mohammed Azharuddeen – lit up the Wankhede Stadium with a 54-ball 137* that helped Kerala secure a clinical 8-wicket win over Mumbai.👏👏#KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Watch how all the action unfolded 🎥👇https://t.co/VWU9MHY0S6 pic.twitter.com/Zr7DgLCYlK — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021

In the 10th over, Robin lost his wicket after scoring 33 runs. After his dismissal, Sanju Samson came on the field. He too lost his wicket after scoring 22 runs of 12 balls.

Despite loss of two wickets, Kerala won the match as Azharuddeen continued his aggressive shots. He scored 137 runs at an amazing strike rate of 253.70. He hit nine boundaries and 11 sixes.

Third fastest century

His 37-ball century became the third fastest among Indians as Pant and Rohit Sharma had scored their hundreds off 32 and 35 balls respectively.

Internationally, West Indies’s Chris Gayle holds the record of the fastest T20 century.

Brief scores:

Kerala 201/2 (Mohammed Azharuddeen 137* (54), Robin 33 (23), SZ Mulani 1/41) defeat Mumbai 196/7 (Aditya Tare 42 (31), Yashasvi Jaiswal 40 (32), Asif KM 3/25) by eight wickets.