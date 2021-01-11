Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Rana, Sangwan star in Delhi’s win (Round-up)

Mumbai, Jan 11 : Left-handed batsman Nitish Rana (74) and left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan (three wickets) on Monday starred in Delhi’s 76-run win over traditional rivals Mumbai in an Elite E match of the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament here. The Shikhar Dhawan-led Delhi earned four points from the win registered at the Wankhede Stadium.

A fit-again speedster Ishant Sharma captured two wickets on his return to competitive cricket after recovering from an abdominal muscle tear sustained during the Indian Premier League in October as Delhi bundled out Mumbai for 130 in 18.1 overs while the host chased the visitors’ 206 for four wickets in 20 overs. Ishant, who formed a successful Indian bowling attack on the 2018-19 tour of Australia, was ruled out of the current tour of Down Under with the same injury.

After Mumbai asked Delhi to bat on winning the toss, Dhawan (23) and Hiten Dalal (24) provided the team a decent start. Then Himmat Singh scored a rapidfire 32-ball 53, and was involved in a 122-run third wicket partnership with Rana (37 balls, 7x4s, 5x6s) that helped Delhi cross the 200-run mark. Down the order, Lalit Yadav scored an unbeaten 21 off just 10 balls.

As Mumbai chased 207 runs for a win, only Shivam Dube showed the will to fight as he scored a 63 off 42 balls (3x4s, 5x6s). Apart from him, the top order batting line-up completely failed to deliver.

For Delhi, Sangwan bagged three for 20 in four overs while Ishant and Simarjeet Singh took two wickets each as the visiting team registered a comfortable win.

In the second match of the day at the Wankhede Stadium, comeback pacer Sree Santh bagged a solitary wicket for Kerala as they beat Puducherry by six wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Elite D (in Indore):

Services: 163/4 wkts in 20 overs (Rahul Singh 76 not out, Ravi Chauhan 33, Chetan Sakariya 1/19) lost to Saurashtra: 166/7 wkts in 19.1 overs (Arpit Vasavada 34, Chirag Jani 34 not out, Varun Choudhary 3/39) by 3 wkts with 5 balls remaining

Vidarbha: 104 all out in 19.3 overs (Siddhesh Wath 31, Deepak Chahar 3/10, Rahul Chahar 3/27, Aniket Choudhary 2/18) lost to Rajasthan: 106/7 in 14.3 overs (Arjit Gupta 41 not out, Ankit Lamba 16, Darshan Nalkande 4/10, Akshay Wakhare 3/33) by 3 wkts with 33 balls remaining

Madhya Pradesh: 214/3 wkts in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 96, Venkatesh Iyer 87 out out, Ashok Dinda 2/45) beat Goa: 208/7 wkts in 20 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 48 not out, Eknath Kerkar 45, Snehal Kauthankar 31, Ankit Sharma 2/32, Kuldeep Sen 2/34) by 6 runs

Elite E (in Mumbai):

Delhi: 206/4 wkts in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 74, Himmat Singh 53, Shams Mulani 2/43) beat Mumbai: 130 all out in 18.1 overs (Shivam Dube 63, Pradeep Sangwan 3/20, Ishant Sharma 2/16) by won by 76 runs

Andhra: 107/6 wkts in 20 overs (Ricky Bhui 39, Srikar Bharat 23, Jayant Yadav 2/13, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/21) lost to Haryana: 108/4 in 15.5 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 42 not out, Shivam Chauhan 35, Naren Reddy 1/4) by 6 wkts with 25 balls remaining

Puducherry: 138/6 wkts in 20 overs (Ashith Rajiv 33 not out, Paras Dogra 26, Jalaj Saxena 3/13) lost to Kerala: 139/4 in 18.2 overs (Sanju Samson 32, Mohammed Azharuddeen 30, Ashith Rajiv 3/18) by 6 wkts with 10 balls remaining

Plate (in Chennai):

Mizoram: 47/3 wkts in 5 overs (KB Pawan 27, Anureet Singh 1/9) lost to Sikkim: 50 in 3.4 overs (Anureet Singh 28 not out, Varun Sood 21 not out) by10 wkts with 8 balls remaining

Meghalaya: 62 all out in 13 overs (Dwaraka Ravi Teja 35, Rex Rajkumar 2/7, Bishworjit Konthoujam 2/7, L Kishan Singha 2/22) lost to Manipur: 66/4 wkts in 12.1 overs (Narisingh Yadav 33 not out, Nitesh Sedai 24 not out, Akash Choudhary 1/13, Dippu Sangma 1/13) by 6 wkts with 5 balls remaining

Bihar: 122 all out in 20 overs (MD Rahmatullah 24, Sakibul Gani 21, Manvan Patel 4/20) beat Arunachal Pradesh: 104/9 wkts in 20 overs (Kumar Nyompu 23, Nazeed Saiyed 23, Ashutosh Aman 3/17, Sachin Kumar 3/22) by 18 runs

Chandigarh vs Nagaland: Match abandoned without a ball being bowled

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.