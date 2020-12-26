Syed Mushtaq Trophy: Dhawan, Ishant among Delhi’s 42; Unmukt returns

New Delhi, Dec 26 : Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Ishant Sharma have been included in Delhi’s 42-man shortlist for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The list also includes 2012 under-19 World Cup-winning India captain Unmukt Chand, who returns to Delhi this season after representing Uttarakhand last season.

Dhawan has been named captain while for Ishant, it will be a competitive comeback after a sidestrain in the early stages of the Indian Premier League this year forced him out of the tournament and also India’s ongoing tour of Australia.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament starts on January 10 and Delhi are placed in Group E along with Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai, Kerala, and Pudhucherry. All their group stage matches will be played in Mumbai.

Delhi shortlist: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Dhruv Shorey, Hiten Dalal, Pradeep Sangwan, Simarjeet Singh, Siddhant Sharma, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vikas Mishra, Shivank Vashisth, Manan Sharma, Manjot Kalra, Kulwant Khejroliya, Pawan Negi, Shivam Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Ankur Kaushik, Yogesh Nagar, Hrithik Kanojia, Tejas Baroka, Vaibhav Kandpal, Ajay Ahlawat, Karan Dagar, Unmukt Chand, Lakshay Thareja, Prince Choudhary, Yatharth Singh, Vinayak Gupta, Sarthak Ranjan, Priyansh Arya, Archit Bakshi, Sanat Sangwan, Pradeep Malik, Vaibhav Rawal, Pawan Suyal, Jatin Yadav

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.