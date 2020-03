New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard near a neighbourhood vandalised by rioters during clashes between those against and those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in north east Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. The violence that started on Monday spread to many parts of north east Delhi, leading to death of nine people and injuries to many including police personnel. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI2_25_2020_000298B)

Hyderabad: Syed Saleem Raza, Chairman Raza e Ilahi foundation donated RS 50,000 to the Delhi Riot victims. He met Mr Zahid Ali Khan, Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily and deposited the amount in the Millat Fund.

Mr Zahid Ali Khan told that so far Rs. 50 lac have been collected in the Siasat Fund. Financial assistance being remitted to the Delhi Riot victims is being deposited in the bank accounts of the affected persons.