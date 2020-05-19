Synchrony’s donates 15k face masks to Telangana State Police

Hyderabad: Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, recently provided 5,000 surgical masks to Hyderabad City Police to help safeguard frontline workers during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Since the outbreak of the virus, the company has provided 15,000 masks to Telangana State Police.

The recent donation was presented to Mr. Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad Police by Mr. Ashish Jha, AVP – Regional Security, Synchrony.

“Never before have communities where we live and work been so important to us, and Synchrony is committed to supporting them,” said Mr. Andy Ponneri, Senior Vice President and Business Leader – India, Synchrony. “Synchrony has a long-standing association with Hyderabad City Police, and we are grateful for their ongoing efforts in keeping our communities safe.”

Synchrony continues to partner with the Telangana Police Department to help strengthen safety and security in the region through successful initiatives such as the installation of more than 280 CCTV cameras in Hyderabad City for surveillance of high crime rate areas.

Since 2014, the company has also worked with the Office of the Commissioner of Police to provide soft-skills training for more than 26,000 personnel to promote effective interaction between police and civilians and complainants.

