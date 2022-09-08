Syria: Aleppo building collapse kills at least ten people

Published: 8th September 2022
Defense team are searching for victims and removing rubble (Photo: SANA agency)

Damascus: A five-storey residential building collapsed in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo, killing at least 10 people, a state media report said.

The bodies of six women, three children, and a man were found under the rubble of the collapsed building in the al-Fardous neighbourhood, said the report.

A woman and a child were rescued and taken to a hospital for medical attention, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

After the incident, authorities have started evacuating nearby buildings, according to the report.

Citing officials in Aleppo, the report said the fallen building had been illegally constructed without the consent of the competent authorities.

In Aleppo where large swathes of areas have been ruined in wars, some returned residents live in damaged or partially repaired buildings, leading to tragic accidents now and then.

