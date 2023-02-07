Syria calls for int’l aid after deadly earthquakes

Syria needs help in searching for survivors under the rubble and removing dead bodies and medical and food supplies for hosting and feeding the affected people, the ministry said.

Syria calls for int'l aid after deadly earthquakes
Photo: AP

Damascus: The Syrian Foreign Ministry has called for international help after powerful earthquakes hit the country and killed nearly 900 people in Syria.

In a statement, the ministry urged the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other humanitarian organizations to support the Syrian government in its rescue efforts following the deadly earthquakes, Xinhua news agency reported.

