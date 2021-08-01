Syrian President asks PM to form new cabinet

1st August 2021
Damascus: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday renamed Hussein Arnous as Prime Minister and ordered him to form a new government, state news agency SANA reported.

The order came after Assad took the oath on July 17 for his fourth term in office after winning the presidential elections in May, Xinhua news agency reported citing SANA.

Assad originally named Arnous as prime minister in last August to replace Emad Khamis, who was sacked in June 2020 as the Middle East country grappled with an economic crisis and plunging currency.

Before becoming prime minister, Arnous served as the minister of water resources.

