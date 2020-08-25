Syrian president orders formation of new government

By News Desk 1 Updated: 26th August 2020 1:51 am IST
Syrian president orders formation of new government

Damascus, Aug 26 : Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ordered the formation of a new government, the state news agency SANA reported.

According to a presidential decree, Assad ordered Hussein Arnous, prime minister of the previous government, to form a new government, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

On June 11, Assad sacked former Prime Minister Emad Khamis and named Arnous, also minister of water resources, as the acting prime minister.

Tuesday’s decree kept Arnous as the prime minister and tasked him with forming a new government.

According to the Syrian law, the formation of a new government follows the parliamentary elections which took place in July.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

