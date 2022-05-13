Syrian rebels kill 10 in deadliest attack in 2 years

Syrian rebels on Friday killed 10 pro-regime fighters in northern Syria. This is the deadliest attack since a truce was reached between the Syrian government and rebel groups more than two years ago.

It is yet to be determined whether the attack was carried out by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham or other rebel forces, reported the news agency AFP.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), an opposition faction targeted a bus carrying regime-backed Shia’a militiamen from Nubl and Al-Zahraa towns with a guided missile. “The attack took place on the frontline of Ainjara-Qabtan Al-Jabal in the western countryside of Aleppo, leaving at least tem regime-backed militiamen dead. The death toll is expected to rise as the attack left other militiamen injured, some seriously,” they reported.

SOHR activists in May documented the death of six members of “Jayish Al-Nasr” faction operating under the banner of the ‘National Liberation Front’ and the injury of five others, some seriously, after being targeted with a guided missile fired by regime forces on the frontline of Al-Qaherah village in Sahl Al-Ghab, north-west of Hama.

(This is an ongoing story. More details will be added.)