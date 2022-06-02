Syrian refugees facing deportation from UK; go on hunger strike

As many as 15 Syrian refugees have gone on a hunger after being served a removal notice, meaning they will now be deported from the United Kingdom (UK) to Rwanda.

The removal notice has been served to the refugees under British Home Secretary Priti Patel’s, new deportation scheme. Earlier this week, Patel announced that the first flight carrying refugees will depart for Rwanda on June 14. She also described the decision as, “the final administrative step” in its partnership with Rwanda.

The Home office has begun issuing notices to those who will be deported Rwanda next week. In the month of May, Patel served notices to a group of refugees, which said they were been considered to be deported to Rwanda.

The latest scheme will cost the UK a total of £120 million ($150 million) which Britain will pay Rwanda for accommodation, processing and support.

Following Patel’s announcement, a number of human rights activists have raised concerns over refugee data being shared with Rwanda. In the past, the African country has committed human rights abused, which is also a cause of concern for the organisation reported Middle East Monitor.

New powers granted to the UK under Nationality and Borders Bill makes it easier for the country to deport refugees for processing.