Syria’s Aleppo airport resumes flights days after Israeli targeting

Damascus: Aleppo International Airport, Syria’s second largest airport resumed its flights on Friday after stopping service for several days as a result of the Israeli aggression targeting the runway and the airport yard with five long-range missiles.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Transport in the government of the Syrian regime, air traffic through Aleppo International Airport will resume, as of Friday, September 9, 2022, at 12 noon local time.

The ministry stressed that “the cadres of the General Organization for Civil Aviation, in cooperation with our national companies, repair the damage caused by the Israeli aggression that targeted the airport, on Tuesday night, September 6.”

In its statement, the ministry called on “air carriers operating through the airport to reprogram their incoming and outgoing flights as of Friday,” explaining that “the airport will work with all its energy to serve passengers and airlines around the clock.”

On Tuesday, September 6, five long-range missiles fired by Israel, were seen over the coast of Lattakia, passing through the Syrian opposition-controlled areas in Idlib, targeting Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria, causing severe material damage to the airport yard, and other damage to the runway, in addition to a fire that broke out at the airport.

Following the Israeli bombing, the Ministry of Transport announced, in a statement, that Aleppo Airport was out of service, and flights were diverted from Aleppo Airport to Damascus Airport, pending repair of the damage caused by the aggression and the airport returning to work.

On the night of August 31, Israel targeted a runway at Aleppo International Airport and warehouses in its vicinity with four missiles, which led to the outbreak of fire and explosions, likely to be an Iranian missile shipment, followed by an hour later an Israeli bombardment targeting military sites in the Kiswa area in the capital’s countryside.