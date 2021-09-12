T-Hub 2—India’s largest incubator centre is ready to take off

Hyderabad: After a delay of more than a year, the second phase of India’s largest technology and startup incubator T-Hub is almost ready and is likely to be inaugurated by end of this year.

To provide a larger and better facility, the Telangana government has decided to start the second phase of the T-Hub. While it was planned to be ready by the end of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic played the role of a spoiler. It was built for Rs. 276 crore in Raidurgam and covers more than 3.5 square meters and offers accommodation for 2,000 startups.

On Sunday, Information technology minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) took to Twitter and wrote, “The innovation spaceship is ready to take off! T Hub 2 is almost ready. With 3.5 lakh SFT of built-up space, it will be home to more than 2000 startups. India’s largest tech incubator & world’s second largest. #Telangana continues to strengthen its innovation ecosystem.”

What is T-Hub and who is behind it?

The T-Hub startup catalyst was created in November 2015.

T -Hub, a business incubator in Gachibowli—Hyderabad, is a partnership between the state government, three academic institutes in the city – the International Institute of Information Technology, the Indian School of Business and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research) – and the private sector.

Housed in a 70,000 square feet space called CatalysT within IIIT-H campus, it transformed as the largest and the best technology incubator in the country. It houses entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, investors, mentors and advisers. Several people from top academic institutes have taken on the role of mentor.

It rents out office and meeting space, and provides services such as networking with mentors and investors for startups in the technology sector. As per the media reports, over the past six years, T-Hub has helped more than 1,120 start-ups earn about 1,800 crore rupees and employed more than 2,500 people.

KTR, the mastermind behind T-Hub, invited corporate leaders such as Satya Nadella, CEO of microsoft, Shantanu Narayen, CEO of adobe systems, and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, President of Biocon, to volunteer as mentors and young businesses and to address entrepreneurs.

Delhi, Goa and Assam — have entered into agreements with the Telangana government for guidance on IT hubs. Eight state ministers and several Union ministers have already visited THub and lauded the state’s efforts.