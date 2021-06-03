T-hub: 208 students graduate under the T-tribe initiative

Hyderabad: State-run incubator T-Hub’s on Thursday today announced the graduation of 208 students from the first batch of the LaunchPad program T-Tribe. It is one of the expertly curated programme of T-Tribe that helps students aspiring to become entrepreneurs.

The Launchpad programme is a year-long educational experience that is a perfect amalgamation of theoretical and practical learning. The program not only enlightens students on the scope of entrepreneurship but also gives them a direction to achieve success in the field. This batch also had the opportunity to learn from the seasoned entrepreneurs on pivoting their business operations to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis.

T-Tribe had partnered with 21 colleges from across the country for this program and delivered more than 800 hours of content to around 2000 students. The graduated students are from 10 partnering colleges which include MLR Institute of Technology, Vardhaman College of Engineering, Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNR VJIET), and Malla Reddy College of Engineering and Technology (MRCET).

T-Tribe conducted a panel discussion on “Entrepreneurship: Opportunities vs Reality” as a part of the graduation ceremony. The moderator and panel members for this discussion were the students who shared their learnings and experiences from the program. At the ceremony, T-Tribe also announced the winners of the online idea pitching competition Pitch It to Win It.

This competition required all the participants to submit a one-minute video pitch about their business ideas which will be posted on all the T-Tribe social media platforms. The winners were selected based on the number of likes, shares and comments received for their post across the social media platforms. Three winners were awarded cash prizes worth INR 1,00,000, INR 50,000 and INR 25000.