T-Hub announces 22 new tech startups under its Lab32 program

Hyderabad: State-funded incubator T-Hub today announced the onboarding of 22 diverse startups for the sixth edition of its flagship pre-acceleration program, Lab32. This time T-Hub has opened doors for international startups to be part of this programme along with Indian startups to provide a global outlook to the existing batch.

The pre-acceleration program will run until November 2021, and it will continue with its hybrid model, launched last year owing to the pandemic. It comprises demand driven startups that will solve challenges from emerging industries such as mobility, electric vehicles, edtech, IoT (internet of things), healthtech, legaltech, enterprise tech, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and others.

More than 200 startups from across the globe applied for this batch, and the same were evaluated by the startup innovation team of T-Hub. The startups were selected based on the technology component of the startup, the maturity of founders and the scalability of the business, said a press release on Tuesday.

In the first month of the Lab32 program, T-Hub will conduct a pre-program assessment to understand their business model, identify key gaps, and goals to be achieved through the program. Post this, each startup will be put through workshops, consultant matching with industry experts based on company need and stage, access to discounted services and resources, access to sales channels and make them growth ready.

Additionally, this batch will have the opportunity to receive guidance from global mentors to help them prepare and cater to international markets. Startups will have unparalleled opportunities and access to network with the leading corporates, investors, national and international government bodies who are part of T-Hub’s robust innovation ecosystem.

