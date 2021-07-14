T-Hub, Atal Innovation Mission launch program to boost healthcare startups

Hyderabad: Startup incubator T-Hub announced its partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and NITI Aayog today to start a new program called the AIC T-Hub Foundation, for deep tech startups specifically in the healthcare segment. The new initiative hopes to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the sector.

T-Hub will run the three month cohort-based exclusively for deep tech startups in the hopes of creating new-age solutions in the field of life sciences and healthcare. The Hyderabad-based startup incubator is run by the Telangana government in partnership with three academic institutions and also the private sector.

The programme was launched virtually and hopes to work with startups to identify their next inflection point that changes their trajectories. This program will receive the aid of industry experts and active angel investors. The progress of startups will be evaluated throughout the program against the identified inflection point. This will be followed by interventions post the program for three months mor.

The interventions would include a curriculum of online activities and speakers who discuss the subject matter for establishing healthy businesses. The programme is designed to ensure interaction between leading professionals in the healthcare ecosystem and access to a network of service providers alongside access to T-Hub and Atal Innovation Mission’s network which would grant visibility.

“A key goal of the program is to provide access to elite resources and experts to startups. This will immensely help the founders with assistance in refining their business plans, market insights, and commercialization strategies.” remarked Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT and Industries, Telangana.

The workshop series will cover subjects like product-readiness, value proposition, customer profiling, and sales pitch, lead generation, financial planning, and funding avenues. Whereas speaker series will touch up on topics like future of digital healthcare infrastructure, understanding private healthcare, domestic and global compliance framework, US/International healthcare market and opportunities and challenges of a healthcare startup.

Ten deep tech startups were handpicked for this program which will aid them in refining their business and product commercialization plans.