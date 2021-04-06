T-Hub launches fifth batch of its Flagship Program; selects 30 start-ups

Hyderabad: T-Hub, today announced the launch of the fifth edition of its flagship pre-acceleration program, Lab32 by taking 30 startups on board.

The startups will receive consultation from leading experts on business goals like revenue growth, customer acquisition, market expansion, and product roadmap.

The pre-acceleration program will run until June 2021 and it will continue with its hybrid model, launched last year owing to the pandemic. Startups from various cities like Bangalore, Patna, Noida are part of the program along with startups in rural innovation space with social impact.

The selected startups offer innovative solutions in key industries, such as Media, SaaS, Healthtech, E-Commerce, Drones, Social Commerce, Blockchain, Agritech, Rural Commerce, Robotics, Enterprise IT, Foodtech, Mobility, and Adtech.

The startups were selected based on the technology component, their market readiness, and the maturity of founders who had a clear business roadmap.

Lab32 will be offering the startups various opportunities for collaboration and relationship building with relevant Alumni startups, EIR (Entrepreneur in Residence) and startups that are part of T-Hub’s Community Membership. The program will conclude with a Demo Day during which startups will present their scaled-up solutions to investors, corporates, and mentors.

Thirteen startups from the fourth batch graduated in February 2021 and attracted interest from investors and corporates during the take off.