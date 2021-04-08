COVID-19: New app launched by T-Hub healthcare startup for kids

Hyderabad: T-Hub based startup CurieDoc on Thursday launched its app, which provides healthcare plans especially for children, without having to visit hospitals. The mobile application has been developed by the company’s founders, who specifically created it keeping the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in mind, as most people now want to stay home and avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals.

State industries and information technology (IT) minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), who visited T-Hub, a state-run incubator a day earlier on Wednesday, met the app’s developers and appreciated their efforts. CurieDoc was setup by Prahalad Reddy and Pravishanth Reddy, who after studying and working in the United Kingdom for over 9 years, returned to India and began working on the start-up after facing the problem themselves.

They understood the importance of online healthcare consultancy, with their family and friends started using the app initially and appreciating the holistic care plan that app provides. The CurieDoc app, which provides healthcare plans especially for children, is working alongside with the best doctors and experts to provide a “free holistic health care plan for most common symptoms”, said a press release from the company.

KTR during his visit reviewed the app personally and tweeted about it also to help bring awareness. He also commended its founders on the progress the startup has made, and offered all necessary support from the Telangana Government. The app is likely to benefit the general population during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Jayesh Ranjan, IT Secretary (Telangana Govt.) who was also on a visit to T-Hub, appreciated the initiative and advised to reach out to their team for any assistance.

CurieDoc.com is a free app for anyone to obtain a primary treatment plan with medications and home remedies that have also been reviewed by the best doctors. In future they also intend to make the app as one stop platform experience from home for Video Calling with Doctor, vaccinations and medicines.

The app can be downloaded from Google Play store.