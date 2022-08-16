T-Hub’s new programme to boost semiconductor startups

New Delhi: India’s largest technology incubator T-Hub on Tuesday launched the semiconductor cohort of the AIC T-Hub Foundation programme to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the semiconductor sector startups.

The programme will help entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of scaling the startup through expert-led workshops, specialised mentorship, market access, and investor and industry connections.

“Indian engineers have contributed massively to the semiconductor sector while working with global companies. Therefore, we must aid them in setting up and scaling their design startups with solid support from the ecosystem,”AMSR, CEO of T-Hub, said in a statement.

“T-Hub and AIC, together with other ecosystem enablers through this program, are trying to provide the semiconductor startups access to the right mentorship, funding channels and networking opportunities,” MSR added.

This is a six-month-long intense hybrid cohort-based programme that will mentor 20 startups with potentially disruptive technologies that could reshape semiconductor supply chains in the future.

The startups will be selected based on technological innovation, go-to-market readiness, scalability, and team composition. Interested startups can apply here, and the application closing date is September 5.

The semiconductor cohort of the programme will ensure that the selected startups get customised consultation for product commercialisation and market access with the help of global mentors from the industry.

T-Hub and AIM will help the startups gain government connections with Indian Semiconductor Mission (ISM), Semiconductor Complex and GAETEC (Galium Arsenide Technology Centre) for quick compliance, certification, and testing to go to market seamlessly.

T-Hub partners like the Central Institute of Tool Design (CITD) and Qualcomm will provide startups free access to Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software tools for Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) front and back-end development and evaluation platforms to design, validate, and simulate fabless designs.