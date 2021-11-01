T-Prime remains only on paper

Hyderabad: In 2018, the Telangana state government had announced the T-Prime scheme on the line of T-Pride for SC ST and an amount of Rs 25 crore was allocated in the 2018-19 budget. But unfortunately, this scheme has not been implemented so far.

On October 19, 2015, the state government vide its GOMS No 78 issued guidelines for SC/ST communities’ traders for providing them facilities in special economic zones. They were provided loans from Telangana state Finance Corporation. This scheme is known as T-Pride which is still being implemented.

After the successful implementation of the SC/ ST scheme, a minority-specific scheme was also announced in 2017 ostensibly to remove poverty from the community. But, neither the scheme has been implemented nor any guidelines were issued in this regard.

An amount of Rs 25 crore was allocated in the 2018-19 budget and the state government had announced that soon the guidelines of the scheme will be released but nothing has been done so far.

The state government’s apathy towards the minority specific schemes is the result of the non pressure from the Muslim representatives and the officials of the Minority Welfare Department.