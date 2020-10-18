T.S rains: Owaisi, KTR inspect Appa pond at Gaganpahad

KTR instructed officials to carry out repair work of the pond immediately in coordination with the irrigation department.

Rangareddy: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi along with Minister for Municipal Administration in Telangana government, KT Rama Rao (KTR) inspected Appa pond at Gaganpahad on Saturday.

The heavy rains had caused Appa pond to overflow, leading to large-scale flooding in the Gaganpahad area.

The local revenue officials were also directed to remove any encroachments in the pond.

Source: ANI

