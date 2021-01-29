T-SEVA to hold Job Mela February 2

By SM Bilal|   Published: 29th January 2021 7:47 pm IST

Hyderabad: T-Seva Hyderabad is conducting free Job Mela on February 2 from 10.30 am to 5 pm at 403, Sreenilayam, Lanco Hills Road, Manikonda here.

Inter, Degree, PG, Engineering & MBA candidates can attend this Job Mela. Job Mela is organized for the posts of Marketing Managers, Business Executives, Customer Relation Executives, Female Tele callers, Online Services Computer Operators, DTP Designers, Web Designers, Realestate Marketing Managers & Team Leaders, Insurance Sales Managers, Education Councilors, Bank Service Sales Executives, Receptionists, Overseas Education Councilors, training centre managers.

T-Seva Director Venkat Reddy said that this fair is being organized for unemployed youth and skilled persons.

Interested Candidates can attend for T Seva Job Mela T Seva Office. Fore more details can contact 9505800047.

