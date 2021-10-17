T-town actors & multi-crore, exotic cars they own in Hyderabad

Mumbai: It is known to all that Tollywood celebrities believe in living a king-size life. Their super lavish villas and expensive wheels proves the fact. In this write-up, we bring you some of the most luxurious and swanky cars owned by your beloved Telugu actors.

Right from Rolls Royce Phantom to Porsche Cayman 11 and high-end Aston V8 Vantage to fully automatic Mercedes Benz G63, the collection is going to make you go green with envy!

Prabhas

As per multiple reports, Prabhas has some multi-crore, luxurious wheels parked in his garage which includes Rs 9 crore Rolls Royce Phantom and a swanky Jaguar XJL which costs over Rs 2 crore. Reportedly, he also has Land Rover and Ranger Rover. Recently, he purchased a Lamborghini Aventador that is priced at close to Rs 6 crore.

Jr NTR

One of the Tollywood’s richest actors Jr NTR became the first Indian to bring home a Lamborghini Graphite Urus worth Rs 3.10 crore. Apart from it, he is also a proud owner of Porsche Cayman 11, Skoda Superb, Range Rover Vogue and Audi Q7.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun is known to be one among the biggest petrol-heads in the Telugu film fraternity and his coolest set of wheels proves it. He owns Hummer H2, Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence, Range Rover Vogue and Jaguar XJL.

New Car in the House . I named him BEAST . Everytime I buy something… there is only one thing on my mind . Gratitude. #rangerover #aabeast pic.twitter.com/pbhtM1iyVs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 24, 2019

Ram Charan

Ram Charan is one of the most sought after actors of Tollywood. He has a couple of high end cars including Toyota Land Cruiser, Aston Martin Vantage V8, Range Rover Vogue, Ferrari portofino, Mercedes Benz R-Class and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG.

Vijay Devarakonda

The Geeta Govindam actor owns Range Rover, Mercedes Benz and Audi.

Vijay Devarakonda (YouTube)

Mahesh Babu

One of the highest paid actors down south Mahesh Babu owns a fleet of expensive cars parked in his garage — Mercedes GLS 350d, Mercedes GL Class 450, Range Rover Vogue, Toyota Land Cruiser and BMW 730Ld.