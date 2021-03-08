T20 series: IND-ENG practice session

By Mansoor|   Published: 8th March 2021 11:34 pm IST
Ahmedabad: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli with Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Y Chahal and other teammates during a training session, ahead of T20 cricket series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: Indian cricket players Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer during a training session, ahead of T20 cricket series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan (R) and skipper Virat Kohli (L) play football with teammates during a training session, ahead of T20 cricket series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan plays football during a training session, ahead of T20 cricket series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Ahmedabad: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli plays football with teammates during a training session, ahead of T20 cricket series between India and England, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
