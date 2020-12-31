T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Kerala pick Sree Santh among probables

Kochi, Dec 30 : Veteran fast bowler Sree Santh posted an emotional video on twitter after he was included among 26 probables of Kerala for next month’s T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Wednesday. the tournament starts on January 10.

The 37-year-old bowler last time represented Kerala in a domestic tournament in March 2013. Sree Santh was then banned for life for his role in the 2013 IPL betting-fixing scandal. And his last match for India was a Test against England at the Oval, London, in August 2011.

After the ban, Sree Santh moved Kerala High Court and then the Supreme Court, which allowed him to play official cricket again. Then, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman reduced his ban to seven years and that ended this September.

And, now, Kerala has included Sree Santh among the probables for the domestic T20 tournament.

“‘There is nothing stronger than a broken man ,who has rebuilt himself..’ Thnks a lot for all the Supoort nd love ..#Gods grace #humbled #cricket #keralacricketassociation #bcci #grateful #respect #love #bestisyettocome,” Sreesanth said in the tweet along with the video.

If he makes it to the Kerala playing XI, this will be the first time that Sree Santh will be playing official cricket after the ban.

Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson and Jalaj Saxena are among the 26 players picked.

