T20 WC: New Zealand thrash Namibia by 52 runs, inch closer to semis

Sharjah: New Zealand consolidated their spot in the semi-final race after thrashing Namibia by 52 runs in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Friday.

With this win, New Zealand climbed to the second spot in the Group 2 points table of the mega-event.

Riding on late fireworks from Glenn Phillips (39 off 21) and James Neesham (35 off 23), New Zealand posted 163-4 in 20 overs.

Apart from Phillips and Neesham, skipper Kane Williamson also played a vital knock (28 off 25) and provided stability to the New Zealand innings.

In reply, Namibia kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only score 111/7 in 20 overs, losing by huge margin.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 163-4 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 39, James Neesham 35; Bernard Scholtz 3/15) beat Namibia 111/7 in 20 overs ( Michael 25, Zane Green 23 ; Tim Southee 2/15)