T20 World Cup: Australia win toss, opt to bowl against Sri Lanka

Dubai: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in a Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Thursday.

Australia, who secured a thrilling final over win against South Africa in their tournament opener, didn’t make any change in their team for this clash.

“We’ll have a bowl. Looks like a really nice wicket, it’s not going to change a huge amount. Not quite as hot as it usually is in Dubai. Try and defend well really early and chase it down later on. (Against South Africa) We did some damage in the powerplay, everyone chipped in and it was a really good bowling performance,” said Aaron Finch at the toss.

“In this tournament, you have to get points somehow, it doesn’t matter if it’s ugly. It was nice to get the first two points against a really good South African side. Everyone fit, same team,” he added.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, who defeated Bangladesh by five wickets on Sunday, made one change as Maheesh Theekshana came in place of Fernando for this match.

“We would have bowled first as well. It’s a very good contest, we have to accept it and perform to our standards. Boys are prepared for that. Maheesh Theekshana is fit and comes in for Fernando. It (mystery spin) is always special in T20 cricket, so he’ll go well. It’s international cricket, I’m very happy to lead this side,” said Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka at the toss.

Playing XI:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana.