T20 World Cup: India vs Afghanistan

Abu Dhabi: India's Ravindra Jadeja, third left, celebrates after taking a catch of Afghanistan's Karim Janat, a decision that was reversed by the third umpire during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo Abu Dhabi: India's Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo Abu Dhabi: India's Ravindra Jadeja, left, celebrates after taking a catch of Afghanistan's Karim Janat, a decision that was reversed by the third umpire during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. AP\/PTI Photo Abu Dhabi: India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after Afghanistan's Karim Janat hit a boundary on his delivery during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. AP\/PTI Photo Abu Dhabi: India's Ravichandran Ashwin, without cap, celebrates with teammates after dismissing Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo Abu Dhabi: India's Ravindra Jadeja, right, celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 AP\/PTI Photo Abu Dhabi: India's Mohammed Shami, right, celebrates with India's captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo