Published: 5th November 2021 11:00 pm IST
T20 World Cup: India vs Scotland
Dubai: Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer, right, and Chris Greaves greet India's captain Virat Kohli after India won the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Dubai : India’s KL Rahul plays a shot during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Dubai: India’s KL Rahul, right, and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Dubai: India’s Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of Scotland’s Calum MacLeod during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Dubai: India’s Mohammed Shami, left, celebrates with India’s Rohit Sharma the dismissal of Scotland’s Calum MacLeod during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Dubai : India’s Ravindra Jadeja, left, celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland’s Matthew Cross during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Dubai: India’s Ravindra Jadeja, left, and captain Virat Kohli celebrate the dismissal of Scotland’s Matthew Cross during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. AP/PTI Photo

