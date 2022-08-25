T20 World Cup: Standing room tickets released for India-Pak match

Standing room tickets were released on Thursday for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for October 23.

Over 4,000 standing room tickets and a number of additional seated allocations released.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement said tickets will be available for 30 Australian dollars and sold on a first come, first served basis.

The organisers will also launch a re-sale platform closer to the tournament’s opening match on October 16.

In February, general ticket allocations previously sold out within five minutes of going on sale.

Interested cricket fans can purchase tickets for the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup match on the official ticketing site at t20worldcup.com.

Here’s how to purchase tickets

Head into the t20worldcup.com website and go to the ‘Matches’ section

Select India vs Pakistan match, and proceed with ‘Buy Tickets’

Choose the tickets as per requirement and availability before confirming and making the payment

Tickets are also still available for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Final which also takes place at the MCG on November 13.