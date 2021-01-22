Taapsee has a ‘flare in hair moment’

By IANS|   Published: 22nd January 2021 6:51 am IST
Mumbai, Jan 21 : Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture flaunting her perfect curls in a new post on social media.

Taapsee posted a picture from the sets of her upcoming film “Rashmi Rocket” on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen in a grey sleeveless T-shirt paired with jeans. Her hair is flowing.

“Head Turner or …… a head Turner. The flare in the hair moment… #RashmiRocket #BhujDiaries,” she wrote as the caption.

In “Rashmi Rocket”, Taapsee plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the sports drama helmed by Director Akarsh Khurana.

Taapsee recently concluded the Jharkhand schedule for the film and her next schedule is in Bhuj .

