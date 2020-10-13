Taapsee indulges in viral ‘biggini shoot’ song with sisters

Mumbai, Oct 13 : Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, along with sisters Shagun, Evania and beau Mathias Boe, indulged in some viral meme fun while holidaying in Maldives.

Taapsee took to Instagram and posted a hilarious video that captures her dancing along with her sisters, on the beats of a track created by “Rasode main kaun tha” famed composer Yashraj Mukhate. The video also features Mathias.

The video, titled “#Biggini shoot” by Taapsee, is created out of a snippet from the third season of the reality show “Emotional Atyachar”. The viral track starts with a conversation between the show’s host Pravesh Rana and guest Poonam in which she pronounces “bikini” as “biggini”.

Taapse uses that pronunciation faux pas to caption the image: “So what did Pannus do in Maldives ??? #BigginiShoot

#BigginiShootWithPannus @shagun_pannu @evaniapannu. Feat @mathias.boe

Edited by @yellowelephant.in and @yashrajmukhate you the Star!!!”

Taapsee also shared a selfie and flaunted her beautiful curls in a new post on the photo-sharing website.

She said: “Some days you really appreciate your natural skin. There’s a different glow to natural, healthy skin. Just let your skin do its thing!”

Taapsee will next be seen in the films “Haseen Dillruba”, “Shabaash Mithu” and “Rashmi Rocket”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.