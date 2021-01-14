Taapsee Pannu engages in ‘cheap thrills’

By IANS|   Published: 14th January 2021 9:39 pm IST
Mumbai, Jan 14 : Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday posted a picture where she is seen posing in the bathtub, and added a witty caption to it.

Taapsee sarcastically claimed that clicking pictures while sitting in a bathtub is the “new in thing”, and hence she wants to enjoy some “cheap thrills”.

“Coz sitting in the tub to get pictures clicked seems to be the new in thing so thought let me just see what exactly the thrill is about !
#CheapThrills #StillThinkingWhy,” captioned the actress.

Taapsee will next be seen in “Rashmi Rocket”, where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

The actress also has “Looop Lapeta” and “Haseen Dillruba” coming up.

