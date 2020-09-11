Taapsee Pannu goes hiking in the outskirts of Jaipur

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th September 2020 5:42 am IST
New Delhi, Sep 10 : Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is currently in Jaipur, recently explored the outskirts of the Pink City while hiking.

Taking to Instagram, Taapsee wrote: “Coz all we actually need is some peace, smile and a deep fresh breath! #HeadUp #ClimbUp”

Along with it, she posted a picture where she poses against the backdrop of the picturesque Aravalli range.

Reacting to the post, a user asked her the name of the place. To this, Taapsee commented: “Outskirts of Jaipur”.

Earlier, Taapsee had shared a selfie on her Instagram story and captioned it: “The glow of hiking”.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen in “Haseen Dillruba” , “Shabaash Mithu” and “Rashmi Rocket”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

