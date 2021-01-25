Taapsee Pannu ‘hitch-hikes’ on last day of shoot for ‘Rashmi Rocket’

Mumbai: Sharing a happy picture from Rann of Kutch, Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu on Monday announced a wrap on her upcoming sports-drama ‘Rashmi Rocket’.

The ‘Pink’ star hopped on to Instagram to post a happy picture of herself as she cherishes a camel ride.

The photo sees Pannu sitting on a cart, which is being pulled by a camel decorated with colorful ornaments. The ‘Thappad’ star herself is seen sporting balloon pants and red top and paired it with an embroidered white waistcoat that has red detailing.

The actor seems to enjoy the ride as she smilingly waves her hands in the air. Along with the post, she said that she ‘hitch-hiked’ in the Rann of Kutch.

“I hitch hiked.#LastDayOfShoot#RashmiRocket #WhiteDesert #KachchhDiaries.”

Celebrity followers including Tamannah Bhati and more than 55 thousand fans liked the post within an hour of being posted.

Pannu’s upcoming sports flick is directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

The drama, which chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests is expected to release sometime in 2021. Besides that, she also has ‘Looop Lapeta’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’ in the pipeline.

