By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 8:13 pm IST
Taapsee Pannu looks forward to her ‘much needed getaway’

Mumbai, Oct 5 : Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is excited about her much-needed upcoming getaway, going by her post on social media.

Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing by the pool at an undisclosed getaway destination.

“Here’s me looking forward to the much needed getaway. P.S- that pool was out of bound so @khamkhaphotoartist figured out other means to make the picture look cool,” she wrote with the picture.

Recently, Taapsee took a jibe at certain news channels without taking names, saying these channels have entertained people on behalf of the actors till the time theatres were shut. With cinemas set to reopen, such channels should now focus on real news.

Taapsee’s upcoming films are “Haseen Dillruba”, “Shabaash Mithu” and “Rashmi Rocket”.

Source: IANS

