Taapsee Pannu reveals type of movies she likes

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu who played different roles in various types of movies including Badla and Thappad said that she loves thrillers and comedies.

However, they demand perfection, the actress added.

Importance of scripts

Highlighting the importance of the scripts of such types of movies, she said that scripts play crucial role.

The actress said that every year she wanted to play role in a thriller movie. Last year, she played a role in Badla.

Apart from Badla, Taapse has played roles in many thrillers movies.

Comedy movies

Talking about comedy movies, she said that yes, it is a tough role.

Earlier, the actress also took a stand against domestic violence in the Thappad movie.