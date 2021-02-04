Taapsee Pannu takes a stand for Rihanna’s tweet; Kangana calls her B-grade actress

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu put out a strong statement on Thursday about the social media outcry after Rihanna tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest.

The actress took to Twitter and wrote, “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others.”

If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021

Following this, Twitter’s favourite, Kangana Ranaut responding to Pannu called her a B-grade actress and a free loader.

B grade logon ki B grade thinking, one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai …. free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano… iss desh ka bojh… that’s why I call them B grade … ignore them free loaders … — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 4, 2021

Taapsee, responding to a few people on Twitter, joked that having an opinion had been patented by someone else, and suggested that it is in Kangana’s DNA to be toxic and abusive.

But what if those are the basics of someone’s DNA? Or RNA? Or even platelets 🤷🏻‍♀️ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2021

Many netizens felt that Taapsee Pannu’s reaction was a befitting reply to the many Bollywood celebrities who’d made a call for unity using similar social media hashtags, including #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda after MEA released a statement on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that Kangana had called Taapsee a ‘B-grade’ actress. Last year, in July she called Pannu and Swara Bhasker “needy outsiders” and “B-grade actresses” while speaking about nepotism in Bollywood during an interview with a news channel.