Taapsee Pannu’s befitting reply to a troll calling her ‘faltu heroine’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu never misses a chance impress audience with her impeccable performance in every flick that she picks. However, no matter how much the stars work hard to put their best on the screens, they fall prey for the social media hate or trolls for some or the other reason. And Taapsee Pannu is not new to receive online trolls.

The actress has been targeted often online for her strong and forthright opinions and this has attracted some haters.

However, Taapsee Pannu isn’t one to ignore or take insults lightly. She is known for giving it back to the trolls in style on social media.

Taapsee Pannu receives online hate

On Tuesday, Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram story and shared some abusive chats from her haters. Putting snaps of hateful, aggressive and abusive messages on her Instagram stories, Taapsee did not back down from shaming the one who trolled her by her calling ‘faltu heroine’.

Taapsee gave a savage reply and wrote, “Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye.”

Screenshot which Taapsee Pannu shared

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu was busy shooting for her next ‘Rashmi Rocket’. She recently wrapped up the shoot and shared a new still on social media. She had to undergo a strict fitness regime for the film and in the image she is seen running on a racing track

In her caption, she mentioned that she will now start shooting for her another film ‘Looop Lapeta’. Her post read, “The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done , now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers . The best unwinding I could’ve asked for ! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta”.

Apart from this, Taapsee has also an interesting set of flicks in her hands including ‘Shabhash Mithu’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’.